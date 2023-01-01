Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve ceviche

El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - #1 NEW Viejon S. First St

1560 South First Street, Garland

Tostada de ceviche de pescado$7.50
Fresh Fish cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX

620 Main Street, Garland

Ceviche All Shrimp$15.95
Baby shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche & Shrimp Mix$15.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche$11.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
