Ceviche in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve ceviche
More about El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - #1 NEW Viejon S. First St
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - #1 NEW Viejon S. First St
1560 South First Street, Garland
|Tostada de ceviche de pescado
|$7.50
Fresh Fish cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
620 Main Street, Garland
|Ceviche All Shrimp
|$15.95
Baby shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
|Ceviche & Shrimp Mix
|$15.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
|Ceviche
|$11.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.