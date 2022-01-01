Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Garland

Garland restaurants
Toast

Garland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders$8.99
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
More about Scotty P's
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour. Served with fries.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Chicken Tenders image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$15.00
We put Tender back in the Tenders- Choose 2 Sides
More about TLC on the Lake

