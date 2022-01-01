Chicken tenders in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
4280 Lavon Dr., Garland
|Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
620 Main Street, Garland
|Kids 3 Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
3 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour. Served with fries.