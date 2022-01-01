Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Garland

Go
Garland restaurants
Toast

Garland restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
NO. 9 Chile Relleno$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
Consumer pic

 

Dos Banderas

614 Main St, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Dinner$12.49
More about Dos Banderas

Browse other tasty dishes in Garland

Waffles

Cake

Fried Pickles

Enchiladas

Tamales

Banana Pudding

Tortas

Greek Salad

Map

More near Garland to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (112 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston