Chili in Garland

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mom P's Chili$6.95
A bowl of our famous chili topped with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, & Grated Cheddar.
More about Scotty P's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$13.00
A Generous Portion of French Fries with House Made Queso, House Made Chili, & Jalapeño.
Green Chile Vegan Chicken Chili
Soy Protein Chicken, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, & Garbanzo Beans in a spicy roasted tomatillo sauce with cilantro, green onions, & Hatch Green Chili Powder. Topped with fresh Pico de Gallo.
The Cheesy Chili Burger$10.00
Choice of Fire Grilled Impossible Patty or Bean Patty, Grilled onions, with House Made Chili & Queso on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on the side.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen

