Chips and salsa in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve chips and salsa

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$3.95
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order and our housemade Salsa!
More about Scotty P's
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16 OZ Salsa and Chips$7.51
8 OZ Salsa and Chips$3.78
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$1.95
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$7.00
Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Our Signature Roasted Salsa
More about TLC on the Lake

