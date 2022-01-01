Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas$14.95
Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas$12.50
Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice
Traditional Red Enchiladas$13.95
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Consumer pic

 

Dos Banderas

614 Main St, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#3 Lunch Enchiladas$7.49
#6 Lunch Tres Enchiladas$9.29
Kid Enchilada$6.00
More about Dos Banderas

