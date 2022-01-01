Enchiladas in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
|Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas
|$12.50
Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice
|Traditional Red Enchiladas
|$13.95
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice