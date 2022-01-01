Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Garland

Go
Garland restaurants
Toast

Garland restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
Jr. Fried Pickles$4.15
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
Fried Pickles$7.95
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
More about Scotty P's
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.95
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Map

