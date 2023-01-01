Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Garland
/
Garland
/
Green Beans
Garland restaurants that serve green beans
Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery
509 W State St, Garland
No reviews yet
Green Beans PINT
$9.00
More about Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
TLC On the Lake
4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland
Avg 4.3
(475 reviews)
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
$4.00
Fresh Green Beans sauteed and cooked to order
More about TLC On the Lake
