Mahi mahi in
Garland
/
Garland
/
Mahi Mahi
Garland restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
620 Main Street, Garland
No reviews yet
Pineapple Mahi Mahi
$15.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
TLC On the Lake
4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland
Avg 4.3
(475 reviews)
MAHI-MAHI
$22.00
8oz Mahi Mahi filet grilled and topped w/lemon butter dill sauce
More about TLC On the Lake
