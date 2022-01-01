Po boy in Garland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl$10.75
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tilapia Po'Boy$11.95
Grilled tilapia with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
Burger Po'Boy$11.95
Half pound burger with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
Lunch Tilapia Po'Boy$8.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$16.00
8 Of Our Dyno-Mite Shrimp Served On A 6" French Sub Roll With Cajun Remoulade Sauce
More about TLC on the Lake

