Po boy in Garland

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl
|$10.75
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
620 Main Street, Garland
|Tilapia Po'Boy
|$11.95
Grilled tilapia with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
|Burger Po'Boy
|$11.95
Half pound burger with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
|Lunch Tilapia Po'Boy
|$8.95