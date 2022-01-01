Salmon in Garland

Garland restaurants that serve salmon

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Pan Seared Salmon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
Fan Favorite - Choose 2 Sides
More about TLC on the Lake

