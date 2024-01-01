Shawarma in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve shawarma
Tortas La Vecindad
1501 W Miller Rd #130, Garland
|Pastor/Pork Shawarma Torta
|$10.99
Olive Burger - Olive Burger [Garland]
1725 South 1st Street, Garland
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.99
Enjoy the rich flavors of the Middle East with our halal-certified Chicken Shawarma. Tender, marinated chicken is wrapped in a soft pita with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and onions, all brought together with a dollop of creamy tzatziki sauce for an authentic and satisfying meal