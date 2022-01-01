Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie tacos in
Garland
/
Garland
/
Veggie Tacos
Garland restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Twisted Trompo - Garland
3036 Broadway, Garland
No reviews yet
3 Taco Plate Veggie
$9.99
5 Taco Plate Veggie
$11.99
More about Twisted Trompo - Garland
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
620 Main Street, Garland
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos, Rice & Veggies
$6.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
