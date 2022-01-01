Waffles in Garland
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Wranglin’ Waffles and Flap Jack Mix
|$11.50
Make fluffy vegan pancakes or waffles with Chef Troy Gardner's famous country style mix! Whether you're at a camp site or on the range, Wranglin' Waffles will satisfy your deepest breakfast desires!
|Waffle W/ Apples & Cinnamon
|$10.00
House Made Belgian Waffle with Sautéed Apples in Cinnamon sauce
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
Lightly Battered Oyster Mushrooms Chicken and a House Made Belgian Waffle! Side of maple Syrup included.