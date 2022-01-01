The Architect Bar & The Green Light

The Architect Bar & Social House and The Green Light are two unique concepts located under one roof.

The Architect offers cocktails, craft beer, weekend bottle service, and dj's in an energized yet casual atmosphere.

A Raleigh staple for over a decade, The Architect continues to be one of the city's most favorite bars.

The Green Light is a speakeasy with an award winning cocktail program located behind a bookshelf inside The Architect. Here you can escape to a secret room that hides you from the world. The Green Light has been featured in Architectural Digest, USA Today, Thrillist's "Best In the World," and most recently Rolling Stone.

We book a multitude of events in both spaces including wedding receptions/rehearsals, engagements parties, cocktail classes, birthdays, corporate events, holiday parties and more.

Come see us and/or reach out via our contact info. We are here for you!

