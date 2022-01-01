- /
- Raleigh
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Garland Heat & Eat
Garland Heat & Eat
Garland Heat & Eat Valentine's Day!
14 W MARTIN STREET
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Kashmiri Spiced Collard Dolmades
|$38.00
Lamb and brown rice with dill, raisins, with Kashmiri spices (think fennel and wild cumin) poached in sweet and sour tomato gravy, pickled ginger and toasted pistachios (10 dolmas)
(** Gluten-free **)
Allergens: tomato, dairy, pistachios
|V-day Candy Box!
|$26.00
Our take on the traditional Valentine's Day candy box! This box includes two of each of our favorite Garland confections:
*Chocolate & almond covered "honeycomb" candy
*Chipotle peanut praline
*Coffee truffle
*Raspberry pate de fruit,
*Champagne rose water marshmallow
(contains dairy, almonds, peanuts, gelatin, honey, coffee)
|New Year's Day Mimosa Kit
|$25.00
Grapefruit, Jasmine Green Tea, Vanilla, Lime, and BUBBLEZ!!!! Makes 4 to 5 cocktails, perfect for xmas morning hangovers, for taking the edge off when your inlaws are on the way over, for ringing in the new year, for telling this past year to eat your shorts, for new year's day hangovers, whatever suits the mood. I'm not going to sit here and tell you when or how to drink this, just that you SHOULD.
|Hungry Heart Cocktail
|$12.00
Tequila, Spiced Cranberry, Lime, Lillet, Agave, Tabasco, Winter Spices. This is the perfect before dinner cocktail for every special occasion! Everybody wants to have this drink, everybody wants to have a sip, everybody wants to order another, everybody wants a Huh-Huhh-Hungry Heaarrtttttt!!!
|Three course dinner for 2!
|$90.00
A leisurely 3 course meal for 2!
Course 1: North Carolina shellfish conserva w/ sweet winter roots, coriander, preserved lemon, with green onion whipped kewpie mayonnaise with Rice crackers.
Course 2:
Garland Lamb Biryani: a romantic, aromatic rice “casserole” of aged basmati generously layered w/ tender braised lamb shoulder with rich gravy, saffron, blistered raisins, fried onions and almonds and sealed with dough lid (not to be consumed) w/ raita, pickles, & a simple salad of tender winter greens or spinach (depending on what our farmers bring us) cumin lime vinaigrette.
Dessert:
Chocolate crémeux, chocolate crisp, kalamansi, candied orange peel, winter strawberry sauce
allergens: Shellfish, alliums, egg, lamb, dairy, almonds, strawberries, citrus, gluten (can be avoided for people with mild sensitivity)
|Christmas Meal Kit for 4
|$170.00
A festive Christmas spread for 4! Some simple steps will easily set your Holiday table with:
*4 fully cooked confit duck legs with spiced persimmon-orange glaze
*Creamy masala scalloped potatoes (contains dairy)
*Tender mixed baby lettuces with pickled ginger, almonds, pomegranate, and citrus vinaigrette (contains tree nuts)
*Roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash with Bengali 5 spice (paanch phoran) and maple mustard butter (contains dairy)
*Wintery cranberry and mango chutney
*Ghee roasted carrot cake, orange blossom buttercream icing, cardamom poached apples (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
*Everything in this meal is gluten-free except for the dessert
*Everything is ready to heat/ mix together and eat! Pair with wine for a complete feast and some cookies for the night before!
|Chili Crab Cakes
|$65.00
Chili crab cakes with sambal crème fraiche and caviar (6 crab cakes ready to sear and eat) NC lump crab, coconut, lime leaf, Thai chile, and just enough egg to hold it together. NO bread filler!
(**Gluten Free**)
Allergens: shellfish, coconut, alliums, dairy, eggs
|Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)
|$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
|New Year's Day Luck & Money Kit for 4
|$55.00
A Garland twist on the compulsory Southern New Year’s Day tradition. We need all the luck and money we can get in 2021 (cross all your fingers)!
*Ginger braised North Carolina frost-kissed collards with sweet and sour carrots (vegan, gluten free) *Punjabi spiced black eyed peas (vegan, gluten free) *Buttered basmati rice *Toppings- sour cream, green onions, cilantro
allergens: alliums, tomato,
|"Too good for Santa" cookie box!
|$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Location
14 W MARTIN STREET
RALEIGH NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
No reviews yet
Best Balls in Town!
Union Special
No reviews yet
We’re open downtown!!!
Young Hearts Distillery
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Kings
No reviews yet
We are selling a limited number of Holiday
© 2022 Toast, Inc.