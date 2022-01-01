Go
Toast

Kings

We are selling a limited number of Holiday

14 W Martin Street

No reviews yet

Location

14 W Martin Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine!

The Merchant NC and Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina

No reviews yet

The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group.
On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations.
Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.

Parkside Raleigh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

London Bridge Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston