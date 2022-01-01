Go
Toast

Garlic and Spice Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

221 Perry St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brussel Tots$10.00
Fried brussel sprouts, tots, & jalapenos tossed in parmesan, served w/ garlic creme.
Hawaiian Flat
Smoked pork, ham, candied jalapeños, pineapple, cheese, & pineapple chimi.
Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Choose grilled chicken, seared skirt steak, smoked brisket, pork ribs, or a combination over rice or zucchini noodles drizzled w/ scratch teriyaki & served w/ Asian slaw.
Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
Po’ Boys
Shrimp, Steak, or Shrimp & Steak, aioli, iceberg, tomato, and Asian slaw on French bread.
Fancy Pants$12.00
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion.
Wings$15.00
A full pound of wings w/ your choice of sauce. Cayenne Honey Butter, Island Glaze, or BBQ.
Smoked Pork Bahn Mi
Smoked pork, aioli, Asian slaw on toasted baguette. Substitute smoked brisket for $1.
Smoked Pastrami Reuben$13.00
Smoked pastrami, provolone, dressing, and kraut served with chips and artichoke dip.
Kids Burger w/ Fries$10.00
No frills burger, just meat, cheese, bun.
See full menu

Location

221 Perry St.

Castle Rock CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Union An American Bistro

No reviews yet

Come join us. A modern locally owned neighborhood restaurant.

Provision

No reviews yet

Refreshment for the Journey Ahead

Brit Stop Cafe

No reviews yet

British Food served at ECCLESIA

Ecclesia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston