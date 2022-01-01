Buffalo chicken pizza in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Grilled chicken - Bacon - Onion + Buffalo Ranch
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.75
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.50
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
|10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.00
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce