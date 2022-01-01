Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Garner

Garner restaurants
Garner restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner

Avg 4.3 (592 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken - Buffalo sauce - Provolone - Romaine - Tomato + Ranch drizzle
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

