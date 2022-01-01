Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken - Buffalo sauce - Provolone - Romaine - Tomato + Ranch drizzle
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side