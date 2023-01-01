Cheese fries in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve cheese fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Cheese Fries
|$3.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Bacon Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|9" Cheese Fry Pizza
|$10.50
|3 Alarm Cheese Fries
|$5.00
Crinkle cut fries, cajun seasoning, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, drizzled with Hot & Sweet sauce