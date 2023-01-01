Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Garner

Garner restaurants
Garner restaurants that serve chef salad

Good Times Arcade and Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner

Avg 4.3 (592 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.00
Ham - Turkey - Tomato - Cucumber - Carrot - Onion Cheese - Croutons - Bacon
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
Buffalo Brothers Garner image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

