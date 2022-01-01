Chili in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve chili
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.00
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Housemade Chili - Cup
|$4.00
Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar
|Housemade Chili - Bowl
|$5.00
Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar
|Chili Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch