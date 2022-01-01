Quesadillas in Garner

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner

Avg 4.3 (592 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Steak Quesadilla$11.00
Steak - Sauteéd onions - Mixed cheese - Chipotle + Salsa & Sour cream
Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.00
Steak or Chicken - Bacon - Mixed cheese - Ranch
Buffalo Brothers Garner image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Tortilla, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce, mozzarella / Celery & Carrots / Ranch or Blue Cheese
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream
