Quesadillas in Garner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Chipotle Steak Quesadilla
|$11.00
Steak - Sauteéd onions - Mixed cheese - Chipotle + Salsa & Sour cream
|Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$12.00
Steak or Chicken - Bacon - Mixed cheese - Ranch
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Tortilla, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce, mozzarella / Celery & Carrots / Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.00
Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream