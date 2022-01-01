Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Garner

Garner restaurants
Garner restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner

Avg 4.3 (592 reviews)
Taco Salad$8.00
Taco beef - Tomato - Cheese - Tortilla chip crumble + Taco sauce | Add Salsa - Sour cream - Jalapeno .50 ea. |
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
Fish Tacos$13.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
