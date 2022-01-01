Tacos in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve tacos
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Taco Salad
|$8.00
Taco beef - Tomato - Cheese - Tortilla chip crumble + Taco sauce | Add Salsa - Sour cream - Jalapeno .50 ea. |
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips