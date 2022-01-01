Go
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

Only the best ingredients!

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4 • $

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Frappe 16 oz.$5.25
Cold brew and milk blended with ice
May request it with sweetener or flavor
Lemon Blueberry Lavender$3.50
Specialty Scone$4.50
Kale and Cheddar Biscuit$4.50
Nube Frappe$7.50
Butterfly Pea Flower, Blueberry, Vanilla, and Milk
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.25
Ginger Honey Cinnamon Latte
Bold and zingy latte!
Honey, house-made ginger syrup, double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and cinnamon powder topping
Honey Lavender Latte
A flavorful spin on your traditional latte:
Honey, house-made lavender syrup, double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and pink Himalayan salt topping
Original Cinnamon Roll$4.95
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
