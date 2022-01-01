Go
Garozzo's

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

526 Harrison St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)

Popular Items

Garozzo$24.00
Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs
Sicilian Garlic Dip$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
Tiramisu$7.25
Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder
House Salad$8.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts, red onion and pimentos in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano
Chicken Spiedini For 2 (Ready to Eat)$32.00
Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled.
Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread
Samantha$24.00
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine with artichoke hearts in alfredo sauce
Chicken Vincenzo$23.25
Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with fontina cheese with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduction. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
Sicilian Stuffed Artichoke$17.50
A fresh artichoke stuffed with shrimp, prosciutto, Italian bread crumbs, garlic butter and melted provolone cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sacue
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

526 Harrison St

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
