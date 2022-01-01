Go
Toast

Garozzo's

Come on in and enjoy!

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9950 COLLEGE BLVD • $$

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Spiedini Meal for 4 (Ready to Eat)$60.00
Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled.
Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread
Chicken Spiedini for 2 (Ready to Eat)$30.00
Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled.
Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
Tiramisu$7.25
Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder
Toasted Ravioli$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
House Salad$7.25
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts, red onion and pimentos in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano
Sicilian Garlic Dip$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Chicken Vincenzo$23.25
Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with fontina cheese with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduction. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
Garozzo$22.25
Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

9950 COLLEGE BLVD

OVERLAND PARK KS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Q39

No reviews yet

Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout.

Tortilla Ranch

No reviews yet

Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston