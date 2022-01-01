Garozzo's
Come on in and enjoy!
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
9950 COLLEGE BLVD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9950 COLLEGE BLVD
OVERLAND PARK KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Q39
Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout.
Tortilla Ranch
Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.
Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.