Go
Toast

Garrido's Bistro

Venezuelan Latin flavor in every bite.
Family-owned and operated since 2015!
***APRIL 2022: Dining Room temporarily closed.
Currently Open for Carryout only.
Extreme Shakes & Cocoas not available for Carryout.***
<<<Garrido's is a Christian family-owned business. With every carryout order, we include complementary Christian Gospel Booklets. Our faith compels us to share it with others, and we mean no disrespect. If you would prefer to refuse the Christian booklet, please let us know through the notes on your order.>>>

SEAFOOD

19605 Mack Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (995 reviews)

Popular Items

Side - Tajadas (Sweet Plantains)$4.50
Fried slices of completely ripe plantain. Sweet and soft.
Casino Royale Arepa$17.00
1/3-lb Sirloin Beef Burger, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole), Bacon, Latin Cheese, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.
Custom Bowl
Create the bowl that will fuel your day!
Churros Delicia$7.00
Cinnamon-sugar covered sweet dough fritters, served with Nutella for dipping. The serving comes with 8 pieces, about 4" long each.
Venezuelan Pabellon$16.50
Choice of Pulled Beef or Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Rice, Black Beans, and Tajadas (sweet plantains).
Bombshell Arepa **It's back!**$10.00
Mild Chorizo (Pork Sausage), Cheddar, Bacon, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole. Your choice of dressings.
Plain Mac&Cheese$8.50
Enjoy our full portion Macaroni & Cheese, a delicious medley of Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese, melted and tossed with macaroni noodles.
If you need to customize your Mac&Cheese, please order using the "Custom Mac&Cheese" option.
Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry Steak)$23.50
8-Oz. Steak strips, Tomato, Garlic, Onions, Peruvian Stir-Fry Pan Sauce. Served with one (1) side of your choice.
The sauce includes Soy Sauce, please choose between regular and gluten-free.
Oh, Bean! Arepa$10.50
Black Bean Burger, Roasted Tomatoes, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.
Side - Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole)$2.50
Avocado, Red Onion, Lime, Cilantro.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19605 Mack Ave

Grosse Pointe Woods MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

aDa Edoardo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ferlitos Restaurant

No reviews yet

Available For Carry Out, Curbside Pickup Or Delivery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston