Garrison City Beerworks
Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.
455 Central Avenue
Dover NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
