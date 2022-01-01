Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dover
  • /
  • Garrison City Beerworks

Garrison City Beerworks

Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.

455 Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yoga with Jill - April 13th$20.00
Join us on Wednesday April 13th for Yoga with Jill! Limited spots available; ticket includes 45 minute yoga (BYO Mat) and one pint afterwards. Yoga starts at 6pm, please arrive early!
Teeny Tiny Triangles - Growler FIll$9.00
Double IPA – 7.5% ABV // peach smoothie, clementine, currant // Hops: El Dorado, HBC 630, Mosaic
4-Pack The Most Moral of Sweatshirts$20.00
Imperial PB Milk Stout – 10% ABV // smooth peanut butter, graham cracker, waves of chocolate // Additions: cacao, peanut butter, milk sugar
See full menu

Location

455 Central Avenue

Dover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chapel + Main

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Brewery

Slow Burn Lounge - Dover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

603 Bar and Lounge Dover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Latitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston