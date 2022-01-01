Garth's Brew Bar
You like great beer. We pour it proudly.
1726 Monroe Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1726 Monroe Street
Madison WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Brutta - Madison
Open for take-out, 11 am to 9 pm daily
Neapolitan wood fired pizza
Kosharie
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
Curbside take-out now! call 608-250-8989 When you arrive