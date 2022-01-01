Garwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Garwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Garwood

Garwood's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Garwood restaurants

The Rumor Meal image

PIZZA

The Rumor Meal

4730 Mountain Rd, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in your choice of flour tortilla. Served with our house made chips
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap$14.00
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with chips. Substitute any side for an additional $2
Wings (8)$13.00
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
More about The Rumor Meal
Crossroads image

 

Crossroads

78 North Avenue, Garwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Crossroads
Restaurant banner

 

STATION BAR AND GRILL

99 Center Street, Garwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Chicken Wings 10 piece$17.95
Brian's brother's wings, mild, medium, serious, teriyaki, honey bbq served with bleu cheese & celery
4. GR64 Zero Gravity Conehead· IPA-American Burlington
More about STATION BAR AND GRILL
Map

More near Garwood to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston