Go
Toast

Gaslamp Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1315 NW Mall St • $$

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1315 NW Mall St

Issaquah WA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dough Zone - Issaquah

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

No reviews yet

Now Deliver !
Open daily 11am-9pm
Family owned and operated since 2017

Mercer Island Sound LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston