gaslight.
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
91 Canada St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
91 Canada St
Lake George NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Lobster Pot Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
10 McGillis Public House
Chef owned and operated, farm to table casual dining in Lake George Village. Daily menu changes will ensure only the freshest ingredients hit you plate. With a variety or steaks, seafood, authentic dishes, craft beer, wine & spirits, you are sure to find something to enjoy for dine in or take out.
George's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Boathouse Restaurant
Lake George’s best waterfront restaurant to meet, dine and drink. Family owned since 1985, the Vogel family welcomes everyone who makes Lake George their home from April through October. Capture the best of summer from our outside decks. Watch boaters pull in and the cruise boats sail by!