Gaslight Diner

A fresh take on diner favorites. Located in the heart of Jeffersontown; serving breakfast and lunch.

10509 Watterson Trail

Popular Items

Hashbrowns$2.25
Thinly sliced potato hashbrowns, grilled.
One French Toast$3.00
French Toast Platter$13.00
2 pieces of French toast, topped with whipped butter and warm maple syrup on the side. Served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and your choice of potatoes.
Sausage$3.50
Two pieces of sausage
One Biscuit$2.00
One freshly baked, homemade biscuit.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Build your own breakfast sandwich! Fried egg topped with your choice of meat and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potatoes.
Veggie Omelet$11.00
Mushrooms, onions, baby spinach, tomatoes, peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Pancakes$8.00
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and served with warm maple syrup.
Biscuits & Gravy$7.50
Two freshly baked biscuits smothered in our delicious homemade sausage gravy.
Farmhouse Bowl$14.00
Seasoned home fries topped with sausage and bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and two eggs cooked your way.
Location

10509 Watterson Trail

Jeffersontown KY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Johnny V's

Come in and enjoy!

Feast BBQ

****When ordering online please look for one of our team members right outside the front entrance of the restaurant who can grab your order for you so you don’t have to get outside your vehicle. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

Feast BBQ is a quick service restaurant focused on great BBQ, bourbon, craft beer and excellent hospitality.
Feast BBQ takes the time needed to treat the BBQ with the utmost care and attention. Low and slow is an understatement. While extremely labor intensive, the results are worth the efforts.
The menu includes traditional BBQ such as pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket, & chicken with house made sides and a variety of appetizers and desserts.

Barcelona Bistro Bar

Authentic cuisine from Spain.
Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm
Sunday, 11am-2pm

Recbar

GAMES, GRAINS & GRUB.
Recbar is the ultimate retro experience. Tasty pub grub, full bar including one of the area's largest bourbon collections & over 140 vintage arcade & pinball machines.

