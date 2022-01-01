Go
At The Gaslight Group, serving delicious, approachable food and drinks with exceptional guest service is our specialty! We understand that by partnering with our team, you are entrusting us with your most valuable asset, your employees and clients. We take this responsibility very seriously and will always treat your guests as if they were seated in our own dining rooms.

325 E Bay Street

Popular Items

MEAT LOAF$13.00
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$15.00
CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.
THE BASIC$10.50
Classic hamburger, with lettuce, tomato pickles, and onion. Add Cheese for $1. Choice of one side.
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$10.50
BLACK & BLEU STEAK SALAD
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
CAESAR SALAD
JUMBO WINGS$11.00
6 jumbo chicken wings, flash fried, naked or tossed in lemon pepper, carolina bbq, or 5 Spot 5 Pepper Sauce (HOT!), served with fries
TENDER BASKET$10.00
Four hand breaded tenders over french fries. Get your tenders tossed in a sauce or have it for dipping!
325 E Bay Street

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
