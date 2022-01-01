Gastonia restaurants you'll love
Gastonia's top cuisines
Must-try Gastonia restaurants
More about Reginella Italian Restaurant
Reginella Italian Restaurant
1808 S YORK RD, GASTONIA
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$4.99
|16" Pizza
|$13.99
|18'' Pizza
|$16.00
More about RayNathan's
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
RayNathan's
4571 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia
|Popular items
|Pork Plate
|$13.99
Hardwood Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork
|Brisket Plate
|$19.99
Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub
|Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - 1 Side
|$11.99
TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.
More about Mangiamo Italian Cafe
Mangiamo Italian Cafe
207 West Main St, Gastonia