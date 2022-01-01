Gastonia restaurants you'll love

Go
Gastonia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gastonia

Gastonia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Gastonia restaurants

Reginella Italian Restaurant image

 

Reginella Italian Restaurant

1808 S YORK RD, GASTONIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$4.99
16" Pizza$13.99
18'' Pizza$16.00
More about Reginella Italian Restaurant
RayNathan's image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

RayNathan's

4571 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Plate$13.99
Hardwood Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork
Brisket Plate$19.99
Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub
Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - 1 Side$11.99
TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.
More about RayNathan's
Restaurant banner

 

Terra Mia 2

238 south cherokee street, Kings Mountain

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Terra Mia 2
Restaurant banner

 

Mangiamo Italian Cafe

207 West Main St, Gastonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mangiamo Italian Cafe
Map

More near Gastonia to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston