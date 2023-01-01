Cheeseburgers in Gastonia
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
RayNathan's
4571 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia
|Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - 1 Side
|$12.99
TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.
|Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - No Side
|$10.49
