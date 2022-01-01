Go
Gate 10

Gate 10

414 S. 10th Street

Popular Items

Modelo Especial$5.00
Gate 10 Signature Gyro$10.00
Regular Gyro Supreme$11.00
Fried Ravioli$6.00
Mac and Cheese Bites$6.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Side Salad $$4.00
American Burger$8.00
Traditional Wings (6)$12.00
Nebraska Hot Dog$5.00
Location

414 S. 10th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
