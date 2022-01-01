Gatehouse
Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia’s historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews.
Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.
GRILL
4503 South Broad Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4503 South Broad Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
