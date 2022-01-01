Go
Gatehouse

Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia’s historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews.
Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.

Blackened Tuna Bowl$25.00
cauliflower rice, avocado, shishito peppers, lime, sriracha aioli
Lemon Pepper Wings$13.00
served with a garlic parmesan dip (gluten free upon request)
Old Bay Fries$7.00
malt vinegar aioli (vegan, gluten free)
Caesar$13.00
romaine, crispy chickpeas, hardboiled egg, pecorino (gluten free)
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
blue cheese dressing (vegetarian, gluten free upon request)
Cheeseburger$16.00
8 oz. angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Calabrian Chicken Wings$13.00
6 wings, blue cheese dressing (gluten free upon request)
Fried Cauliflower$13.00
parsley remoulade, arugula
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4503 South Broad Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
