GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street

Popular Items

QUESADILLAS$11.95
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA | CHEESE BLEND | GUACAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | PICO DE GALLO
STILTON + PEAR$14.95
RED LEAF LETTUCE | ASIAN PEAR | STILTON BLUE CHEESE | DRIED CRANBERRIES | PISTACHIO | ORANGE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL$18.95
SWEET CHILI OR TERIYAKI | GARLIC BROCCOLI | JULIENNE CARROT | CABBAGE SLAW
KID'S CHICKEN BITES (6)$9.95
HOUSE BREADED ALL-NATURAL CHICKEN | CHOICE OF KID'S SIDE
CAESAR SALAD$11.95
ROMAINE HEART | OLIVE OIL | GARLIC | SHAVED PARMESAN | GARLIC CROUTON | HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING
THE GATES BURGER$16.95
BUILD YOUR OWN ... A 1/2 LB. CHUCK SIRLOIN BURGER ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRIES OR DRESSED GREENS
CHICKEN BITES$18.95
HOUSE-MADE BONELESS CHICKEN BITES SERVED PLAIN OR WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE - TERIYAKI | SPICY BBQ | GARLIC PARMESAN | SWEET CHILI | MILD BUFFALO | HOT BUFFALO | VOLCANIC BUFFALO
CHOP CHOP VERONA$14.95
AVOCADO | CRISPY BACON | CRUMBLED BLUE | TOMATO | RED ONION | CUCUMBER | ORANGE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE (WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE BY REQUEST)
Location

10 Forest Street

New Canaan CT

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
