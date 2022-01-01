Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill
We offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a variety of bottled and canned beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. We combine that with a delicious menu of upscale pub food with an international twist, and an atmosphere welcoming for the whole family! We hope to see you soon!
429 Peace Portal Dr
Location
Blaine WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
