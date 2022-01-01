Go
Gateway Bagel Co.

Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Build Your Own$5.00
Make your own sandwich, base price includes an egg.
The Big Poppa$7.00
A fan favorite! Bacon, egg, and American cheese with plain cream cheese and roasted jalapenos on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Texican$7.00
Savory Mexican chorizo, scrambled egg, and American cheese topped with our signature Gateway Green Sauce on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
French Toast Bagel$2.20
Everything Bagel$2.20
The New Yorker$7.00
Delicious scrambled eggs, American cheese, and thick-cut bacon on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Soho$7.00
Sliced Turkey, scrambled egg, American cheese, and creamy avocado on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
Plain Bagel$2.20
The Astoria$7.00
Scrambled egg, spinach, crumbled feta, onion, and diced tomato on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Brooklyn$7.00
Classic breakfast sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs and American cheese on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
Location

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard

Laredo TX

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
