Go
Toast

Gateway Grill

Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4251 northern pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (3050 reviews)

Popular Items

BUFF CHIX SALAD$13.00
MED PIZZA$16.00
CHEESE STICKS$9.00
FISH SAND
CHIX SALAD$13.00
WINGS$10.95
SMALL PIZZA$14.00
STEAK SALAD$15.25
LARGE PIZZA$17.00
LARGE PITT PIZZA$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4251 northern pike

Monroeville PA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

No reviews yet

Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member.
We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.

Big Rig's BBQ

No reviews yet

Chef Driven Smoke Meats

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston