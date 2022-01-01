Gateway Grill
Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
4251 northern pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4251 northern pike
Monroeville PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dad's Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Dad's Pub & Grub
A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member.
We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.
Big Rig's BBQ
Chef Driven Smoke Meats