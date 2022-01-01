Go
Gateway to India Longwood

Gateway to India is the best Indian restaurant in Orlando. Gateway To India presents a variety of delicious creations wide selection of Indian haute cuisine from the finest and freshest ingredients!
Serving Top Quality Lamb, Goat, Seafood, Chicken, Vegetarian, Vegan, traditional Indian Dishes and the finest wines, draft beer and imported beers.
Join us at Gateway To India, A la carte Menu available for dine-in, take out, or delivery with reliable drivers. Dining experience with a warm, ambient atmosphere, indoor and outdoor seating, satisfying the most exquisite tastes.

790 East SR 434

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa$6.95
Spiced potatoes and peas inside a crispy turnover.
Chicken Tikka Massala$17.95
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion
Channa Massala (Vegan)$13.95
[Vegan]Chana masala is a delicious & flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy.
Extra Rice$3.95
Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)$17.95
Chicken makhani. Chicken tikka, creamy tomato, and butter sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Curry$15.95
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Korma$17.95
Cooked in a soothing cashew cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Garlic Naan$5.95
Unleavened bread stuffed with garlic, sesame, and cilantro.
Naan (Butter Naan)$3.95
Traditional soft white bread, baked in the tandoor with butter
Aloo Mutter (Vegan)$13.95
[Vegan] A delicious Indian dish with potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato sauce.
Longwood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
