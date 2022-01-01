Go
93 Worcester Street

Popular Items

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
COOKIE
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
ENGLISH MUFFIN
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
FRENCH FRIES
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
GATORADE
Location

Wellesley MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
