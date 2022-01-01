Go
gather. American Eatery

American Eatery.

453 Center Street

Popular Items

Classic Burger$17.50
Tri-blend beef patty cooked to preference and topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on brioche.
Comes w/ fries & pickle.
Crab Cakes$18.00
seared Maryland style crab with old bay aioli
Grilled Strip$36.00
Seasoned tender sirloin topped w/ herbed compound butter w/ vegetable & potato of the day.
Chicken Fingers$10.50
comes w/ french fries.
Mac & Cheese$10.50
comes w/ french fries.
Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled romaine hearts, caesar dressing, bacon, shredded asiago cheese w/ croutons.
Grilled Cheese$10.50
comes w/ french fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hard roll.
Comes w/ fries & pickle.
Potato Pancakes$11.00
Chip Dip$11.00
baked gouda and bacon dip served with house made chips
Lewiston NY

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
