Gather Coffee Bar
Gather Coffee & Kava Bar serves third wave coffee drinks using locally roasted beans by our good friends at Mostra and a variety of Kava drinks using sustainably grown noble kava from the remote islands of Vanuatu, Solomon, Fiji and Hawaii.
3811 Ray Street
Location
3811 Ray Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Thai Street Food from all regions of Thailand!
The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
One Door North
One Door North is an ode to the outdoors with chef-driven food, craft cocktails and a friendly staff! Enjoy our outdoor dining space.
Modern Times [North Park]
We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup