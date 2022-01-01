Gather & Graze

Outlaw Subs

We’re not your grandmother’s sandwich shop. Unless your grandmother happens to be a rule-breaking, knife-slinging, tongue-sizzling BADA*S.

We serve subs that look your basic ham and cheese in the eye and say, “Move, b*tch, get out the way.”

Our flavor combinations are daring & rebellious. They don’t behave like other subs.

So if you’ve come here looking for a PB&J… you’re a little lost.

But don’t be scared. Our devilish sandwiches taste like heaven (or hell, depending on who you ask).

So bring us your hungry, your daring, your fugitives dreaming of something outside of the bun… and we will give you Outlaw Subs.

