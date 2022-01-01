Gather & Graze

Go
Hand crafted charcuterie boards prepared with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, olives, cornichons, mixed nuts, and accompaniments. Each board differs based on size ordered and availability of products. Only using the best to create our one of a kind boards, we look forward to providing you with a charcuterie board to gather and graze upon, and most importantly, enjoy.

Popular Items

Graze Box$35.00
Feeds 2-4 people. Our graze box features two artisanal cheeses, two cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, and/or fruit preserves, olives, cornichons. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your graze box may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.
Gather Board$65.00
Feeds 6-10 people. Our gather board features an assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, olives or cornichons, and a fruit preserve. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your gather board may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.
Location

9103 Andrew Drive

Manassas Park VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
