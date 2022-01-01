Go
Gather Jackson Hole

Order online to enjoy Gather's inventive American cuisine for takeout or delivery in Jackson Hole, WY.
Try our fresh takes on American classics like burgers or steak, a locally inspired elk Bolognese, Asian-influenced food like our Korean pork buns, and small plate specials like our crispy Brussels sprouts.

The Gather Burger$19.00
Chili de Arbol Aioli, Salsa Verde, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Made Chips
Pork Buns$14.00
Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles
Vegan Mae Noodles$21.00
Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots and Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime Wedge (Ask us to sub Rice Noodles for GF)
Fried Chicken$24.00
Red Bird Chicken, 3 Cheese Mornay, Cavatappi Noodles, House Made Hot Sauce, Heirloom Tomato Jam, Texas Pickles
Brussels$13.00
White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Pecorino
Pan Seared Salmon$34.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Radicchio, Beet Greens, Cauliflower Puree, Orange, Pickled Fennel, Fried Capers GF
Grilled Caesar$12.00
Grilled Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies 
Beets & Citrus$12.00
Tarragon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Roasted Baby Beets, Blood Orange, Pistachio
Elk Bolognese$27.00
Elk, Bison, Wagyu Steak, Vertical Harvest Tomatoes, House Made Pasta, Grated Pecorino, Grilled Baguette
72 S Glenwood St

Jackson Hole WY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
